Bayern braced for Thiago exit

Midfielder Thiago is under contract at Bayern until the end of next season yet has made clear to the club he is ready to move on at this stage of his career.

The Spain international, who joined Bayern from Barcelona in July 2013, has been linked with newly crowned Premier League winner Liverpool.

In an interview with BILD, chief executive Rummenigge made clear the Reds have yet to make contact over the 29-year-old, although his departure during the next window could still be possible.

"A top guy on and off the pitch," Rummenigge said of Thiago.

"We negotiated with him in a serious manner and granted him all his wishes. But it looks like he wants to do something new at the end of his career.

"We've never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do this, we have to deal with it.

"We don't want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly."

While Thiago could be leaving, Bayern has bolstered its squad by signing Tanguy Kouassi and Leroy Sane, the latter arriving from Manchester City after a year-long transfer saga.

However, a deal for Havertz is not expected to happen because of financial reasons, with clubs having to adapt accordingly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Havertz, Rummenigge replied: "We also have a very big challenge ahead of us financially. Even if we like the player, we wouldn't be able to lift it financially this year."