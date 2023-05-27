Bayern board dumps Kahn after winning title

Kahn, who caused controvesy after sacking Julian Nagelsmann in March despite the coach still having the side in the hunt for a treble, will be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen, while a successor is still to be decided for Salihamidzic.

Dreesen, 55, has served as vice-chairman of the Bayern board for the past 10 years and announced he would leave at the end of the 2022/23 season to seek new challenges. But he's now staying on to take the most challenging reins available.

Herbert Hainer, chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board, said: “Jan-Christian Dreesen has done an outstanding job for FC Bayern over the past 20 years. He lives FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he is taking on this task. He can get to work without a period of adjustment, and that's exactly what FC Bayern needs in the current situation.”

Dreesen said: “First of all, I would like to thank our supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. I had planned something else in my life, but when FC Bayern calls, you leave everything else behind.

"This club has always been a matter of the heart for me and I also know what positive power it can develop. I will continue to use all my energy to be successful with FC Bayern in all areas and I am looking forward to the new task. Those who know me know how much the club, its employees and our fans mean to me.”

Kahn was appointed to the Bayern board at the start of 2020 and took over as chief executive in July 2021. Since then, FC Bayern has won every trophy available to it, some multiple time, and he would have seen Bayern claim an 11th straight Bundesliga title in Cologne, but revealed he'd been forbidden to attend.

"Unbelievable! A big compliment and congratulations guys! I always told you so!" Kahn tweeted after the 2-1 win at KC Koln that sealed the title, with Borussia Dortmund having blown the league lead by drawing 2-2 with Mainz.

"Always give everything to the end and never give up. I am incredibly proud of you and this achievement! I would like to celebrate with you, but unfortunately I can't be with you today because the club has forbidden me. I'm looking forward to next season. We will not only be German champions for the 12th time! Let's celebrate!"

Before that, Kahn was goalkeeper and captain for Bayern from 1994 to 2008 and won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Cup, the Bundesliga eight times, and the DFB Cup and the DFL League Cup six times each.

Hainer said: “The decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board. We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future.”