Irvine double lifts St Pauli to five-star victory March 19, 2023 22:01 2:01 min Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine scored twice in St. Pauli's 5-0 rout of Sandhausen to take his season tally in the German second tier to seven. WATCH 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Jackson Irvine 2. Bundesliga -Latest Videos 2:01 min Irvine snares a double for St Pauli 4:03 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona 5:04 min Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich 3:53 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Lecce 5:06 min Ligue 1: PSG v Rennes 4:02 min Serie A: Torino v Napoli 3:58 min Lazio edges Roma in spicy Derby della Capitale 5:04 min Leverkusen spot on to defeat Bayern 5:06 min Dismal PSG stunned as pressure grows on Galtier 0:45 min Saka stars as Arsenal goes eight points clear