Usyk makes Joshua rematch free to watch in Ukraine

Usyk outclassed Joshua to win the WBO, WBA Super, and IBF titles at Tottenham Hotspur last September.

The 35-year-old will defend those straps for the first time in Saudi Arabia on 21 August AEST, when Joshua gets the chance to regain the belts.

Saudi organisers gifted the television rights for the bout to Usyk, who has enabled those who are able to watch in his homeland will not have to pay.

Alex Krassyuk, the world champion's promoter, told talkSPORT.com: "He intended to buy [the right], but received it [free] for Ukraine.

"He makes it free to watch via Megogo [streaming service], his YouTube channel and via state public TV ‘Suspilne’."

Usyk returned to Ukraine to defend his country following Russia's invasion of his country in February.