Mayweather to box internet personality Deji

The 45-year-old, who retired undefeated with a 50-0 record after defeating former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, beat YouTuber Mikuru Asakura with a second-round TKO in a similar fight on Sunday in Japan.

It was the latest of several one-off matches the former boxer has taken since his retirement, having also previously fought internet personality Logan Paul.

Now, he will face Deji – brother of YouTuber-turned-professional fighter KSI – in a match in Dubai after his opponent took to social media to confirm the match.

"Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity," Deji stated on Tuesday.

"It's a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!"

Mayweather prefaced his match with Asakura, who played his part in an entertaining encounter before he was dropped with a right hand, by stating he would meet McGregor again in 2023.

The Irishman took to social media however to shut down reports of a rematch, stating that he was "not interested" in another bout.