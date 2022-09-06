Jake Paul to box against UFC great Anderson Silva

Paul has not fought since his sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley in December 2021, his second of two wins against the former UFC welterweight champion.

Before that, Paul had knocked out Ben Askren and after overcoming Woodley for a second time was meant to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. before both fights fell apart in August.

Dana White saying I’d never fight Anderson Silva



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/D5p1fZM2us — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

YouTube star Paul has made somewhat of a name for fighting former professionals from the octagon, with the next challenge coming against former UFC middleweight champion Silva.

While holding the record for most consecutive victories in UFC (16), 47-year-old Silva boasts a 3-1 tally as a professional boxer, beating the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

He retired from mixed martial arts in 2020 after five losses from his last six fights, albeit against world-class opponents.

The bout will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds, the weight Paul claims Anderson's team requested.

"The plan is for me to fight at 185 [pounds] going forward and that's what I wanted this fight at given it was the weight Anderson Silva fought at during his reign as the most dominant UFC champion ever," Paul told ESPN.

"Anderson's team asked if we could set the weight at 187, two pounds more than what I wanted. That level of professionalism and precision is appreciated, and of course I agreed to his request."

Paul hailed the capabilities of Anderson with a statement to announce the clash, pointing to his victory over Chavez as proof of his boxing ability.

"Anderson 'The Spider' Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen," the statement said. "Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time.

"Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won't fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva.

"Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It's an honour to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time.

"On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate 'The Spider'."