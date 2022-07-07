Jake Paul confirms Rahman as Fury replacement

YouTube sensation Paul announced on Thursday (AEST) that his proposed bout with Fury on August 6 will no longer be going ahead, with a new opponent being sought.

Rahman, the son of the former boxing heavyweight champion of the same name, was widely tipped to fill the void and that was confirmed by Fury on Thursday.

✅ Bigger

✅ Stronger

✅ More experienced

✅ KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. pic.twitter.com/sYAvCr0Cxu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

The 31-year-old heavyweight has a 12-1 record as a pro boxer, with six knockouts, and will provide the toughest test yet for 5-0 Paul, who has slowly proven himself early on.

It is the first time Paul has fought a professional boxer, and the American believes he is taking on an even bigger challenge than if he had faced Fury next month.

"I'm literally crazy," he said. "There's no reason why I should be taking this fight. I want to prove to the boxing world that I'm a real dog, which I am.

"And I'm going to go in there against this 12-1 kid who is bigger than Tommy Fury, faster than Tommy Fury – all of these things.

"I'm going to put on the performance of a lifetime and just shut everyone up."

The eight-round bout at Madison Square Garden will be contested at 200 pounds.

Paul's previous opponent Fury twice pulled out of the fight – once through illness in December and then due to visa issues preventing him travelling to the United States.

In a message posted on Twitter earlier on Thursday, Paul offered to fight Fury – the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – in the United Kingdom later this year.

"I'm confident you are a scared little boy who doesn't want to fight or understand business," Paul said in response to a statement put out by Fury explaining his withdrawal.

"I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?"