Hearn tips Joshua to bounce back with new trainer

The former heavyweight champion has not fought since suffering defeat in a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in August, which left the 2012 Olympic gold medallist with three defeats in his past five bouts.

With a clash against Tyson Fury not materialising, Joshua is on the hunt for an opponent for a targeted date of April 1 and will partner with a new trainer for the next stage in his career.

The 33-year-old parted ways with long-term trainer Rob McCracken following the first defeat to Usyk, taking on Robert Garcia for the rematch, and will now undergo a training camp in the United States ahead of his return to the ring.

Though still yet to be announced, Derrick James is reported to be the man Joshua has taken on as trainer, and Hearn believes a change from his usual surroundings in England is the right move.

"April 1 is our targeted date in London. I'll go through the final list of opponents. We're almost ready. He's excited," Hearn said.

"I'm happy with the trainer. I'm happy with anyone who makes AJ feel comfortable, motivated, and excited. I think this is going to be a nice break.

"The problem is being in the UK, he can't breathe. When he goes to America, people know who he is, but it's like a different world.

"I think it's going to be really good for him. I think you're going to see a reinvigorated Anthony Joshua."