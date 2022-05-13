Amir Khan retires at 35 after Kell Brook loss

WATCH the best of local boxing LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Khan was stopped by 36-year-old Brook in the sixth round of their grudge match in Manchester in February.

Brook subsequently called time on his boxing career after the all-British bout, and Khan strongly hinted at retiring in the immediate aftermath of the defeat also.

The unbeaten Albanian Florian Marku was floated as the next potential fight for Khan, but the 35-year-old has decided to hang up his gloves with a professional record of 34-6.

"It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years," Khan posted on Twitter.

— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me."

The pictures in Khan's post showed some of his greatest nights in the ring, including victories over Mexican icon Marco Antonio Barrera, Argentina's Marcos Maidana and American Devon Alexander.

Khan remains one of the youngest world champions in British boxing history, having won the WBA title at the age of 22, while he is Britain's youngest boxing Olympic medal winner after claiming lightweight silver in 2004 aged 17.