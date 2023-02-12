McGree strikes as he continues to impress for Boro February 12, 2023 02:32 0:18 min Australia's Riley McGree helped steer Middlesbrough to a third win in a row in the EFL Championship, with a goal and a hand in another against Cardiff City. WATCH McGree in the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights News Cardiff City Middlesbrough EFL Championship Aussies Abroad Riley McGree -Latest Videos 3:21 min Reims hot streak continues with Troyes rout 3:12 min Ligue 1: Nice v AC Ajaccio 3:49 min Ligue 1: FC Nantes v Lorient 4:03 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Brest 3:28 min Ligue 1: Lille v Strasbourg 4:25 min Ligue 1: Angers v Ajaccio 4:01 min Ligue 1: Toulouse v Rennes 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf v SV Sandhausen 5:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Eintracht Braunschweig 4:08 min Blanc revival continues as Lyon sinks Lens