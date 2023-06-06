Aussie Iredale's Wehen secures promotion June 7, 2023 00:16 4:53 min A double to Benedeict Hollerbach lifted Wehen Wiesbaden to a 2-1 (6-1 aggregate) win over Armini Bielefeld, consigning the home team to relegation from the 2. Bundesliga. Here's what happened in the first leg, as John Iredale scored a cracker Highlights Football John Iredale 2. Bundesliga Wehen Wiesbaden -Latest Videos 5:14 min Copa Libertadores: Monagas v Deportivo Pereira 4:59 min Divine Christian strike seals Athletico PR win 4:53 min Aussie Iredale's Wehen secures promotion 0:41 min Al-Ittihad confirms Karim Benzema deal 1:31 min Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid 0:47 min Walker vows to make UCL final after injury scare 0:41 min Tottenham confirms Ange Postecoglou as manager 29:00 min 'He'll kill it' Arnold on Postecoglou to Spurs 1:04 min 5 players Ange must bring to Tottenham 2:51 min Zlatan's best goals for PSG