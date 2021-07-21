Postecoglou rues missed opportunity for Celtic

The Australian coach, still establishing his high-tempo attacking style at the Scottish giant, believed his team was unlucky not to get the win, having thoroughly outplayed the Danish club.

“We deserved the three points,” Postecoglou said. “We played really well, especially in the first half. We controlled the game, scored a good goal and hit the post. We went down to 10 men for a significant amount of time and had to work hard.

“We created some good chances again and limited them to two strikes on goal throughout the whole game so it’s a wee bit of a missed opportunity. At the same time, it was a fantastic effort from the players.”

The Celtic manager was pleased with how his players reacted to going a man down after Nir Bitton was sent off.

“The reaction of the players and young Dane Murray coming in was fantastic,” Postecoglou said. “I thought defensively, considering we had two very young central defenders, they did an outstanding job.

“Liel was bright, intelligent with his movement, scored a good goal and created a couple of good chances so it was a very promising start.”