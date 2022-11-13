US Open runner-up Ruud recorded a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 triumph over Auger-Aliassime to commence proceedings in Turin before Taylor Fritz produced a brilliant performance to outclass Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3) 6-1.

The results gave Ruud and Frtitz a flying start in Green Group.

The opening set between Ruud or Auger-Aliassime went with serve until the Norwegian got the better of the tiebreaker to grab the momentum.

They continued to be closely matched in the second set too, though Ruud again managed to break Auger-Aliassime at a critical juncture in the match.

With the set tied at 3-3, ATP Finals debutant Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand Ruud a break of serve that proved enough.

The world number four, who is making his second appearance in the season-ending tournament, took full advantage.

He kicked on to secure a straight-sets success without offering a single break point to begin his tournament in impressive fashion.