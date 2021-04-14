Rivals pay respect to Djokovic | World number-1 April 14, 2021 05:01 3:41 min As tennis star Novak Djokovic reaches 316 weeks at world number-1, his rivals on the ATP praise his achievements in the sport. WATCH Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS. Coverage starts TONIGHT from 7pm | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Novak Djokovic ATP tour -Latest Videos 3:41 min Rivals pay respect to Djokovic | World number-1 1:06 min Flick fuels speculation over Bayern future 2:57 min Tomljanovic powers past Zarazua to reach last 16 1:13 min Sinner sets up Djokovic showdown at Monte-Carlo 1:02 min Tsitsipas strolls into Monte-Carlo last 16 1:31 min Matildas trounced by Netherlands 1:31 min Stunning Taremi strike in vain as Chelsea through 1:31 min PSG takes revenge as Bayern given the flick 0:41 min Zidane demands 'maximum intensity' for Reds clash 1:11 min Klopp challenges Liverpool to believe in comeback