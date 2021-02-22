The 21 year-old rising star will next face Bulgarian teenager Adrian Andreev, who prevailed in a tough three-setter over South African wild card Lloyd Harris.

Japan's Taro Daniel defeated India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in a three-set fight to set up a second-round clash with Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Daniel won the first set 6-3 but Ramanathan came back to take the second 6-7, prevailing in the tiebreaker.

But the Japanese player won the third set 6-3, sealing his victory with a solid forehand volley.

"In tennis, you'll always have a chance to have that big break -- I think I'm playing well enough to give myself that chance," Daniel said.

"There's going to be more rallies so I definitely have to be on top of my service game, pressuring him (Cilic) with my serve and moving him around because that's probably going to his weakness, if there is one".

Third seed Cilic has set his sights on re-discovering the kind of form which led him to 19 ATP singles titles and the US Open in 2014.

"When you lose a few matches, you start to doubt yourself. But looking ahead at this year, I feel I can definitely make my comeback," said the world number 43.

In the day's other singles matches, American Maxime Cressy enjoyed a straight-sets 7-6, 6-2 victory over Taiwan's Jason Jung while Bulgarian wildcard Adrian Andreev took down South Africa's Lloyd Harris 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka beat Michael Mmoh 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in an hour and 58 minutes.