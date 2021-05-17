Returning Federer cools expectations May 18, 2021 00:22 0:53 min Federer is set to make his latest return to the ATP Tour, where he faces Pablo Andujar at the Geneva Open and the Swiss star is not comparing himself to rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis Roger Federer ATP tour -Latest Videos 2:31 min Smith stars as Sounders stay perfect with LAFC win 3:51 min Serie A: Benevento v Crotone 3:53 min Serie A: Parma v Sassuolo 4:13 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Napoli 4:30 min Poch urges PSG to believe as title race ramps up 2:47 min Serie A: AC Milan v Cagliari 1:29 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Valladolid 1:28 min LaLiga: Alaves v Granada 1:27 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Sevilla 1:31 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Huesca