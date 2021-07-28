Kyrgios keen to put on a show in Atlanta July 29, 2021 00:21 2:34 min Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios discussed his love for the fans, playing in Atlanta, his chemistry with Venus Williams and more in this wide-ranging interview. WATCH Nick Kyrgios in action at the Atlanta Open LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News tennis Nick Kyrgios ATP tour -Latest Videos 2:34 min Kyrgios keen to put on a show in Atlanta 0:43 min OGS hails United's ambition after summer spending 7:11 min Mbappe determined to realise UCL 'dream' with PSG 0:51 min Depay talks up front three with Messi, Aguero 1:27 min Bayern president rules out Lewandowski sale 1:08 min Real Madrid recruit Alaba tests positive for COVID 0:58 min Man City reportedly prepares mega Grealish bid 3:14 min Showman Kyrgios downs Anderson to reach last 16 1:23 min Complimentary Kyrgios praises Anderson after win 5:50 min PSG draws Sevilla in friendly thriller