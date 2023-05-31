Kokkinakis edges Wawrinka in French Open marathon June 1, 2023 01:49 1:30 min Thanasi Kokkinakis battled to reach the third round of the French Open with a hard fought 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 win over Stan Wawrinka. News Stan Wawrinka Thanasi Kokkinakis Tennis -Latest Videos 1:30 min Kokkinakis edges Wawrinka in French Open marathon 1:30 min Sevilla edges Roma to win Europa League 0:44 min Smiling the key for ruthless Alcaraz 10:10 min Lockyer to leave hospital and resume training 1:30 min Home favourite Garcia suffers French Open exit 2:47 min Jose Mourinho praises Sevilla ahead of UEL final 10:10 min Coventry condemns racist abuse of Fankaty Dabo 1:30 min Medvedev stunned in Wild result 4:08 min The best goal scored by each Bundesliga club 1:12 min Ten Hag addresses Harry Maguire future speculation