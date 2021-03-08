Federer raring to go in Qatar March 8, 2021 02:39 11:05 min In this wide-ranging interview, Swiss tennis great Roger Federer discusses the highs and lows of his time away from the sport, ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the court at the Qatar Open. WATCH the Qatar Open LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews tennis Roger Federer ATP -Latest Videos 0:53 min Can Dortmund hang onto in-demand Haaland? 3:01 min Ibrahimovic keen to stay on at Milan 11:05 min Federer raring to go in Qatar 5:56 min Newly elected Laporta hopes to keep Messi at Barca 5:56 min Laporta wins the race to be Barcelona president 1:13 min Mourinho answers critics of 'negative' Tottenham 1:38 min LaLiga: Athletic Club v Granada 2:36 min Marseille humbled by fourth division amateurs 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Crystal Palace 1:31 min Bale and Kane bag two to send Spurs sixth