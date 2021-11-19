WATCH the ATP Finals LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Serbian had already won the Green Group before this dead rubber but maintained an exceptional level to beat Norrie 6-2 6-1 in the first ever meeting between the two.

It was already confirmed beforehand that Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Sunday (AEDT), and he began as he meant to go on here by breaking the Brit in the first game of the match, before doing so again in the fifth while strolling to a one-set lead in just 28 minutes.

Norrie, who was an injury-replacement for Stefanos Tsitsipas, showed some of the grit and skill that earned him a spot as second replacement for the season-ending tournament but struggled to keep up with the world No.1.

Djokovic broke immediately again in the second set, but was forced to save a break point in the next game as his opponent tried to revive the match.

Norrie only managed to get 57 per cent of first serves in, and only won 52 per cent of those, compared to Djokovic who won 81 per cent of his first-serve points.

The 26-year-old was broken again in the fifth game of the second set, before a third break in the seventh secured Djokovic his third straight-sets win in a row at the tournament.