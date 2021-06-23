Alex de Minaur won 6-3 6-4 against home hope Liam Broady, while Lorenzo Sonego was a 6-4 6-2 victor in his contest with fellow Aussie John Millman.

“It was very intense,” said De Minaur. “A very tough match at a high level, against a tricky opponent, who has been playing great. It’s a part of the year that I love. I enjoy the grass-court swing and I want to make every match count.”

The Australian is currently at a career-high No. 18 in the ATP Rankings, having returned to the Top 20 for the first time in 18 months after a run to last week’s cinch Championships semi-finals. He now faces Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Purcell will take on Andreas Seppi – a comfortable winner over Emil Ruusuvuori – in the last eight.While Monfils crashed out, there was less drama for the second and third seeds.