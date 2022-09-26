DAVIS CUP
Thiem fights back to beat Djere in Tel Aviv

Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Tel Aviv Open with victory over Laslo Djere.

The former US Open champion needed two hours and 40 minutes to produce the turnaround, his 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 win setting up a meeting with another former winner at Flushing Meadows, Marin Cilic.

"I didn't get off to a great start. I got the break in the second set, and then I was a bit lucky I could turn the match around," Thiem said on court after the match.

"The third set was a real grind. I am very grateful to everyone who came tonight. It is really nice to play in Israel."

Roman Safiullin beat Hugo Grenier in the day's other match.

At the Sofia Open, Ilya Ivashka, fresh off a run to the US Open last-16, defeated Mikael Ymer 7-6 (10-8) 4-6 7-5.

There were also wins for Kamil Majchrzak and Alexandar Lazarov.

