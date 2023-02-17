Medvedev ends Auger-Aliassime's Rotterdam title defence in style

Former world number one Medvedev committed just five unforced errors in a 6-2 6-4 win to progress to the semi-finals.

"Today was my best match of the week, but I have to build on this," Medvedev said.

"Usually, the best weeks you play, many times you're going to play your best tennis in the last match, so that's definitely a goal.

"But I'm happy with my level today, beating someone like Felix in straight sets."

He will next face Grigor Dimitrov, who needed three sets to see off Alex de Minaur.

Dimitrov saved two match points in claiming a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) victory but seemingly has an uphill challenge having lost four of his six matches against Medvedev.

"I kind of know the plan for the game,” Medvedev said of his clash with Dimitrov.

"The thing is he is going to try to do the same, to make up a good plan.

"If we take the last two matches it's 1-1. So I always say a new match is a new match, no matter the head to head.

"I'm preparing for a tough one tomorrow, he's such a great player and today was a great match from him, a great comeback actually.

"So I'm ready for the tough fight tomorrow."

Jannik Sinner was just as impressive as Medvedev, cruising to a 6-1 6-3 victory over three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Sinner, who won the Open Sud de France last week and has already dumped out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face Tallon Griekspoor after the Dutchman's win over fellow home hope Gijs Brouwer.