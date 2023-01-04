Djokovic set to miss big US tournaments

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 21-time grand slam winner was forced to sit out both tournaments last year, as well as other events in America and Canada, owing to not being vaccinated.

Whereas many countries are relaxing vaccination requirements, meaning Djokovic is able to compete in this year's Australian Open, US travel authorities are asking for proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country until at least 10 April.

That will see Djokovic sit out the prestigious Indian Wells between 7 March and 20 March (AEDT), and the Miami Open between 21 March and 3 April (AEDT).

Djokovic is currently competing in the Adelaide International, where he kicked off his season with a 6-3 6-2 win over Constant Lestienne on Tuesday, ahead of beginning his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown later this month.

The Serbian was deported from Australia this time last year after his visa was revoked because of his unvaccinated status and was initially banned from entering the country for three years, but that was waived in November.