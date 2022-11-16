Djokovic dominates Rublev to reach semi-finals

Having overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening red group match, Djokovic endured spells of pressure from the sixth seed throughout Wednesday's opening set before clinching the all-important break in the 10th game.

The 21-time grand slam winner found the going far easier in the second set, breaking Rublev's serve at the first opportunity before repeating the trick in the sixth game.

Djokovic's backhand was particularly impressive as he dominated proceedings from the baseline, while the Serbian won 94 per cent of points behind his first serve and did not give up a single break point during the match.

The 35-year-old only committed six unforced errors en route to his 68-minute victory, as he joined Casper Ruud in sealing a place in the final four in Turin.

Djokovic has now won his opening two group matches in four of his last five campaigns at the ATP Finals, and he appears the strong favourite to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the competition.