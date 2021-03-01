ATP Tour debutant Cerundolo makes history

Six Nations
Argentine teenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo celebrated an historic ATP Tour debut with a Cordoba Open title.

Cerundolo capped a dream week in Buenos Aires, where the 19 year-old qualifier upstaged fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 2-6 6-2 in Sunday's final.

With the memorable triumph, Cerundolo became the only Argentinian in the Open Era to win a title in his tour-level debut.

Cerundolo also became the youngest ATP Tour champion from Argentina since 2001 and the first player to win on his bow since 2004.

The world number 335 – who had only played 14 matches on the Challenger Tour, owning a 7-7 record – is the fifth-lowest ranked winner in ATP Tour history.

 

