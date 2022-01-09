Ethiopia's appearance in this year's finals marks only their second in the last 20 editions of the tournament and for them the Group A encounter began in inauspicious fashion.

They saw centre-back Yared Baye sent off after a review from the VAR in the 12th minute.

Baye hacked down Tavares on the edge of the box after losing possession inside his own half.

Cape Verde finally capitalised on their extra man in first-half stoppage time, Garry Rodrigues volleying Jamiro Monteiro's deep cross to the far post back across goal for Tavares to nod in.

Despite dominating possession and chances, Cape Verde could not add to their lead in the second half, but it mattered not with Ethiopia never threatening to find an equaliser.