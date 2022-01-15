WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

First-half goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Taiwo Awoniyi put the Super Eagles on their way, before Moses Simon added a third after the break.

Nigeria shipped a consolation goal, courtesy of Walieldin Khidir's penalty.

Nigeria took less than five minutes to make the breakthrough, with Chukwueze finishing coolly after a long throw was hurled into the Sudan penalty area before Union Berlin forward Awoniyi deflected in a rebound from Kelechi Iheanacho's free-kick.

Having flown out of the traps in the first half, Nigeria did likewise in the second, with Nantes attacker Simon, who was lively throughout, volleying home.

Khidir fired home from the spot after a VAR (video assistant referee) check penalised Ola Aina's clumsy challenge on Mustafa Karshoum.

After beating Mohammed Salah's Egypt in its opening game, Nigeria has now won its opening two matches at two consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for the first time in its history, while Sudan has won just one of its past 15 Africa Cup of Nations games, a run stretching back to 1972.