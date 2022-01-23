Comoros has no goalkeepers for Cameroon clash

After reaching the knockout stages by shocking Ghana 3-2 in its final group game, tournament debutant Comoros announced on Sunday it had returned 12 positive coronavirus tests in its camp.

Among them was coach Amir Abdou and its only fit goalkeepers Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, the latter of whom replaced the injured Salim Ben Boina in the first half against the Black Stars.

With all three keepers unavailable for Monday's clash with Cameroon, assistant coach Jean-Daniel Padovani confirmed Comoros would have to take on the competition's leading goalscorers with an outfield player between the posts.

"We've already chosen an outfield player who will start as keeper," said Padovani. "It's a player who in training has shown that he can play as a keeper."

Comoros only has 12 players available for the game. Competition rules state if a squad is without a goalkeeper but still includes at least 11 fit players, another member of the team must go in goal.