Cup history beckons for the Lions of Canaan

In only its second appearance in the finals, Palestine has collected a single point so far but remains in contention for automatic qualification heading into the Abu Dhabi clash.

Victory over its neighbour would lift Noureddine Ould Ali's side onto four points, enough to secure a place in the last 16 as it can also go through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Palestine has not won any of its last six matches, though, and has never beaten Group B rival Jordan in four meetings – losing three – but Ould Ali remains confident it can come away with all three points.

"Our objective is [simply] to win the game, qualify for the knockout phase and make the Palestinian people happy," he said. "We will be playing against Jordan as if it is a final.

"We spoke to the players after the game against Australia, and they are now ready and willing to sacrifice everything in order to qualify – something which would be very historic.

"Jordan are a strong team. We have watched their previous games and how they play. However, it is my team's duty to be ready for every possibility. It is up to us to make the difference, it up to us to qualify."

In stark contrast, the pressure is off Jordan given it is guaranteed top spot in the group after two wins from two.

A third visit to the knockout stages beckons no matter what happens at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, but manager Vital Borkelmans is keen to keep his squad focused on their next game.

"I never look further than the next match. What comes after that we will see," the Belgian said.

"It is [currently] important that my team plays well against Palestine, and that we try to perform to the very best of our ability and, in the process, create plenty of chances. We must play as we did against Australia and Syria to show people that we are ready for the Round of 16.

"We are hoping to achieve a good result for our amazing fans, although I have to change some players, and it will be a case of utilising all 23 squad members."