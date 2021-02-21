A three-goal blitz in eight second-half minutes saw the visitors come from behind to lead only to end up sharing the spoils at WIN Stadium.

Mirza Muratovic scored at the second attempt nine minutes in and Phoenix held the advantage until 19 minutes from time, when Kwame Yeboah headed in a Keanu Baccus cross.

Bruce Kamau turned in Daniel Wilmering's delivery just five minutes later only for Louis Fenton to head in a quick-fire equaliser.

The Wanderers stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games, their longest since a 10-match streak that ended in January 2016, but they missed out on the chance to go above Macarthur FC into third.

Phoenix are off the bottom, a point ahead of Melbourne Victory, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Newcastle Jets in Sunday's earlier game.

Grant Brebner's men were punished for a lack of precision in attack, with just one of their 13 shots hitting the target against a side who had lost four consecutive A-League games at AAMI Park by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Angus Thurgate struck the winner after 72 minutes as Newcastle made it four wins from their previous eight away matches to move into the top six.