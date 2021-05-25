Melbourne made a host of changes to their starting XI after lifting the Premiers Plate on Saturday and they were comfortably beaten at Moreton Daily Stadium.

O'Shea put the hosts ahead after just six minutes, tucking home from the spot after Daniel Georgievski had brought down Alex Parsons in the penalty area.

Parsons then added a second seven minutes before the interval with a low strike that flew past stand-in goalkeeper Matthew Sutton.

O'Shea rounded off the scoring seven minutes after the restart, again firing home from the spot after Alec Mills had fouled Jesse Daley in the area to cap a win that moved Brisbane up to fourth in the table.