Macarthur was hoping to inflict a second defeat in three games on the host and move to within one point of the summit, but the Mariners produced a professional display to get the job done.

It took the home side only nine minutes to go in front, with Matt Simon's shot deflecting over the unfortunate Adam Frederici in the Macarthur goal.

The away side should have restored parity early in the second half when Aleksandar Susnjar hit two feeble efforts straight at the goalkeeper from point-blank range.

Mariners capitalised nine minutes from time, Matthew Hatch turning home with his first touch in A-League football 25 seconds after coming off the bench.