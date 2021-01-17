Loic Puyo was the star for the visitors, opening the scoring in the eighth minute before teeing up Matt Derbyshire for Macarthur's second 15 minutes later.

Sandwiched between those goals was a VAR decision that denied Jason Hoffman an equaliser for the Jets, ruling him to have strayed offside.

It did pull one back through Valentino Yuel in the 42nd minute but could not complete the comeback as the Jets' winless start to the season continued.

Macarthur is a point ahead of Central Coast Mariners at the top but have played two games more.