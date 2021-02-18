Grant shaves off epic mullet for charity February 18, 2021 05:18 1:46 min Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant has shaved his famous hair cut for the Leukemia foundation. It's gone 😱@RhyanGrant has smashed his fund-raising target of $10,000 by more than double, shedding his iconic mullet today, ahead of our home clash with Brisbane Roar on Saturday night!#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 18, 2021 Grant will get to parade his new 'do' on Saturday when Sydney FC hosts Brisbane Roar. Wonder what @WenzelHalls will grab now? 🤔 Cya Saturday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Dylan! #SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 pic.twitter.com/RaNbIl4haQ — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 18, 2021 News Sydney FC A-League Rhyan Grant -Latest Videos 1:46 min Grant shaves off epic mullet for charity 0:35 min Haaland thanks Mbappe for UCL 'motivation' 0:37 min Ancelotti adamant City won't be stopped 0:41 min Pirlo says Chiesa rescued 'scared' Juve 3:16 min Troubled Marseille claims much-needed win 3:16 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Nice 6:13 min SPFL: Celtic v Aberdeen 5:32 min SPFL: St Mirren v Hamilton Academical 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Manchester City 1:31 min Mahrez stunner fires Man City 10-points clear