Victory climbed off the foot of the table, leapfrogging their visitors courtesy of Gestede's double at AAMI Park.

Jake Brimmer provided the ammunition for both as the host ended a three-game losing streak in a fixture that saw seven yellow cards.

Grant Brebner's side took the lead deep into first-half stoppage time when former Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa forward Gestede met Brimmer's right-wing corner with a firm header.

The same combination led to the host's second, Brimmer sending over a corner which Gestede nodded in after 49 minutes.

Despite 18 attempts, Wellington could only hit the target once as their run without a win at this stadium was extended to 11 games.