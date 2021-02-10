A tight contest was cracked open when Melbourne substitute Rudy Gestede caught Bernie Ibini with a high challenge inside the penalty area.

Wanderers captain Graham Dorrans converted from the spot to put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute, though they were made to wait for a second that would wrap up the victory.

Ibini was involved again when it eventually arrived, carrying the ball from deep to set up substitute Kwame Yeboah to fire beyond Max Crocombe and secure his side all three points at Bankwest Stadium.

The result lifts Western Sydney to third in the standings, level on points with second place Brisbane Roar - which has played a game less - and three behind table-topping Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne, meanwhile, remains stuck at the bottom having won just once in six outings. Another failure to score on the road means it has managed only two away goals this season, the lowest number by any team in the competition.