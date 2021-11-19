City was crowned champion for the first time in June and Patrick Kisnorbo started the 2021-2022 campaign by securing all three points at AAMI Park on Friday.

Good set it on its way to victory when he was on hand to apply the finish after Jamie Maclaren's strike was saved by Macklin Freke.

Metcalfe doubled the lead only three minutes later, beating Freke with a deflected left-foot drive from just inside the penalty area when he was afforded too much time to let fly.

Brisbane had to regroup at the break and they pulled a goal back when Luke Ivanovic opened his account for the club by with a powerful close-range header after captain Jay O'Shea picked him out.

Roar was unable to salvage a point as it suffered a sense of deja vu, having also lost to City in its first match of the 2020-2021 campaign.