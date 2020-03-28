Newcastle Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

The Jets were in A-League action as recently as last Monday in what proved to be the final game before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, Newcastle confirmed a player, who was not named, had tested positive for COVID-19, but was feeling fine.

Newcastle Jets can confirm that a member of our Hyundai A-League squad has tested positive for COVID-19.



"Newcastle Jets can confirm that a player in its Hyundai A-League squad has returned a positive test for COVID-19," a statement read.

"In accordance with relevant protocols, NSW Health has been notified of the case by the club and the correct procedures have been followed throughout.

"The player and his family are in good health, and currently in quarantine in accordance with NSW Health protocols.

"The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time.

"As per advice from NSW Health, our playing squad are closely monitoring their health and will isolate themselves if they experience any symptoms.

"All players and staff beyond the player have been checked for their risks and will be overseen, and guided, by the team medical staff as they liaise directly with the Public Health Unit. Self-isolation has been commenced for those that require it."

There have been more than 650,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, with the death toll climbing above 30,000 as at Sunday morning (AEDT).

Australia has seen more than 3,600 cases, including 14 deaths related to the virus.