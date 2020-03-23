Melbourne City's wait for a finals place continues

Football Federation Australia has called a news conference for Tuesday as a pause in the 2019-2020 campaign seems inevitable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement of Perth Glory's meeting with Western United made this McDonald Jones Stadium clash the last before the anticipated announcement, and second-placed City could not claim the victory required to clinch a post-season place.

Early openings were few and far between, but the Jets built up a head of steam heading into half-time, and Nick Fitzgerald - wasteful with a tame prior effort - broke the deadlock in style.

The former City winger controlled on the right corner of the penalty area, cut inside two backtracking defenders and placed a finish inside the left-hand upright.

The visitors controlled the second half, though, and substitute Florin Berenguer guided a header into the net - a belated first effort on target - for the leveller 19 minutes from time.

Yet back came Newcastle through Steven Ugarkovic, whose 25-yard strike beat Tom Glover's weak left hand to find the top-left corner and restore a decisive lead.