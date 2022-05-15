Dwight Yorke unveiled as Macarthur manager

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker was on Sunday confirmed as Ante Milicic's successor, signing a two-year deal with the Bulls.

Trinidad and Tobago legend Yorke, who spent a spell with Sydney FC during his illustrious playing career, is ready to take his long-awaited opportunity with both hands.

He told the club's official website: "I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role, to take the reins at Macarthur FC.

"Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition, and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.

"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels, however of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player."

Macarthur chief executive Sam Krslovic said: "On behalf of the board of Macarthur FC, I would like to welcome Dwight to the club.

"Dwight's football exposure and achievements speak volumes for themselves. As a young club, the appointment of Dwight is synonymous with our evolution."