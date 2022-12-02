Socceroos inspired by Fed Square scenes December 2, 2022 14:41 0:33 min Australia left back Aziz Behich says the squad is taking energy and inspiration from seeing how happy they're making the fans back home. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand 🤯💥 A little glimpse of the reaction at @FedSquare when Leckie's goal went in! 😎 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/0fFMJFzMk4#FIFAWorldCUP #AUSDEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/He0IYIk4rA — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 30, 2022 Interviews Football Australia Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup Aziz Behich -Latest Videos 1:09 min Belgium fans glad to see the back of Martinez 0:33 min Socceroos inspired by Fed Square scenes 1:26 min German Football chief wants answers 2:10 min Japan fans daring to dream after Spain upset 2:00 min Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica 2:00 min Japan stuns Spain to top Group E in epic fightback 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica v Germany 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan v Spain 1:03 min Pulisic racing to be fit for Netherlands clash 0:46 min Martinez resigns after Belgium's World Cup exit