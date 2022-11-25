Qatar bows out after a 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A.

The Asian Cup winner was undone 2-0 in its opening group match against Ecuador before Qatar suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal – becoming the first World Cup host to lose two matches in a single group round.

Qatar's loss means it is only the third host nation to concede three goals in a single group stage match, after South Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018 – both of whom lost 3-0 to Uruguay.

Felix Sanchez's side now heads into its final group game against the Netherlands with nothing but pride to play for, with no host nation having been eliminated earlier in the World Cup than Qatar (two matches).

It joins South Africa as the only host not to advance to the second round of the tournament, while failure to win against the Dutch would make the Qatar the only host nation not to win a single game at the World Cup.

Qatar has at least found the net in the tournament, Mohammed Muntari making history by becoming the first player to score at the World Cup for his nation, though it proved to be merely a consolation.