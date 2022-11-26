It took France until just past the hour mark to make a breakthrough, as Mbappe finished off an electrifying break.

Denmark was level seven minutes later when Andreas Christensen planted a close-range header past Hugo Lloris, and substitute Martin Braithwaite later clipped the post.

However, Mbappe was decisive when he bundled in Antoine Griezmann's cross from the right in the 86th minute.

Kylian Mbappe has scored in his last three #FIFAWorldCup games 🙌#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/m1NBqQn9pF — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

Having shot to stardom four years ago as the poster boy for France's World Cup victory at Russia 2018, Mbappe arrived at Qatar 2022 with greater weight on his shoulders after an injury to Karim Benzema.

But he has blossomed and now has three goals in two games as Les Bleus can focus on the next stage of the tournament before it attempts to wrap up top spot in Group D when it faces Tunisia.

Griezmann supplied the crucial delivery for the forward's winner to move him to 26 assists overall for his country.

That draws him level with national legend and fellow World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, but while Griezmann was delighted to match the achievement, he was quick to pay tribute to Didier Deschamps' squad as a whole.

"I am very proud of that," he told TF1. "But I insist [it is] the work of the team, [rather than] my work offensively or defensively.

"There are the stats, [if] we only look at that. But everyone made an exceptional effort tonight. It was very important to win and qualify."

Griezmann's feat draws him level with Zidane, who helped France to World Cup success on home soil in 1998.

For France, victory marked a spot of revenge too after back-to-back losses against Kasper Hjulmand's side in the Nations League, and Griezmann acknowledged the win was a hard-fought one.

"We knew it was going to be a complicated match," he said.

"We lost twice in the Nations League. We did a lot of work together. Those who returned worked well too. It's a very good victory."