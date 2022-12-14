Friends become rivals in Qatar December 14, 2022 02:38 2:18 min With a meeting against Lionel Messi's Argentina awaiting the winner, PSG best mates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi become arch rivals as France and Morocco face off for a spot in the World Cup final. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand France PSG Morocco Kylian Mbappe Achraf Hakimi 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 2:18 min Friends become rivals in Qatar 0:55 min Scaloni has no doubt Messi is the GOAT 0:55 min Proud Messi reflects on Argentina's road to final 2:04 min Majestic Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final 0:45 min Deschamps in awe of Morocco's historic run 2:04 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina v Croatia 5:21 min Lyon overruns Liverpool in friendly 0:57 min Melbourne Victory inspired by Socceroos' dream run 6:14 min Rogic magic inspires West Brom comeback 1:59 min Messi and Modric fight for World Cup final glory