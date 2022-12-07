The former Bayern Munich boss succeeded Joachim Low following Euro 2020, and was tasked with reviving the national team's prestige after back-to-back disappointing major tournaments

But, as at Russia 2018, Germany instead crashed out in the group stage at Qatar 2022, sparking serious questions about leadership at the top, and leading to the exit of technical director Oliver Bierhoff.

Flick's own future has been up in the air too, but after holding talks with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke, he has now been confirmed to be staying on board.

"My coaching staff and I are optimistic about the European Championship in our own country," Flick said.

"As a team, we can achieve a lot more than we showed in Qatar. We missed a great opportunity there.

"We will learn our lessons from that. We all want the whole of Germany to gather behind the national team again at the home European Championship in 2024."

Neuendorf added Flick has the full backing of the DFB, while also revealing that a replacement for Bierhoff will not be explored until a potential leadership reshuffle.

"We are all convinced that the 2024 European Championship in our own country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany," he said.

"Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick. He will master this challenge together with his team.

"With regard to Oliver Bierhoff's successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this area of ​​responsibility within the DFB and then make a personnel decision."