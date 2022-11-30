De Jong says Saudi deal hard to resist for Ronaldo November 30, 2022 19:10 0:55 min Rumours have circulated linking the ex-Man United forward with a record-breaking contract for an athlete. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand Interviews Football Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo 2022 FIFA World Cup Nigel de Jong -Latest Videos 0:55 min De Jong says Saudi deal hard to resist for Ronaldo 2:42 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Australia v Denmark 2:42 min Leckie's solo stunner sends Socceroos through 2:31 min Del Piero's Middle East odyssey 4:53 min Baumjohann too good for 'who am I' 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales v England 2:15 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran v United States 2:15 min USA edges Iran to spot in knockout stage 2:00 min England finishes top as Senegal awaits in last 16 7:19 min Del Piero sheds light on Juventus' board turmoil