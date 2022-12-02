Vincent Aboubakar fired Cameroon to a last-gasp win, before being sent off for his celebration, as the Selecao still topped Group G.

With Brazil having secure a place in the round of 16 by beating Switzerland last time out, Tite made nine changes to his side, which resulted in a disjointed performance at the Lusail Stadium.

Devis Epassy kept Cameroon in the contest with several fine saves before Aboubakar nodded home a stoppage-time winner for Rigobert Song's men – and was promptly shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt.

2006 - Vincent Aboubakar is the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane vs Italy in the 2006 final. Sign-off. pic.twitter.com/GgPXI31c4R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

However, the result was ultimately immaterial as Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in the group's other game, ensuring Brazil topped the pool and sealing Cameroon's elimination.