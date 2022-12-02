WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Vincent Aboubakar fired Cameroon to a last-gasp win, before being sent off for his celebration, as the Selecao still topped Group G.
With Brazil having secure a place in the round of 16 by beating Switzerland last time out, Tite made nine changes to his side, which resulted in a disjointed performance at the Lusail Stadium.
Devis Epassy kept Cameroon in the contest with several fine saves before Aboubakar nodded home a stoppage-time winner for Rigobert Song's men – and was promptly shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt.
However, the result was ultimately immaterial as Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in the group's other game, ensuring Brazil topped the pool and sealing Cameroon's elimination.
