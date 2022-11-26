2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Poland v Saudi Arabia LIVE NOW

Can fairytale first round winner Saudi Arabia back up its huge win over Argentina, with another victory against Poland? We're about to find out!

Reuters

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!

Lewandowski makes it 2-0 to poland

Saudi Arabia hunting for that equaliser

CHANCE to LEWANDOWSKI

MILIK HITS THE POST FOR POLAND

HALF-time stat attack

Szczesny the hero for Poland

PENaLTY!

POLAND TAKES THE LEAD THROUGH ZIELINSKI

Bielik's header tipped over!

Mohamed Kanno stings the palms early

LINE-UPS ARE IN!

 

News Poland Football Saudi Arabia Group B 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Tunisia v Australia
Read
Tunisia v Australia
Next Lewandowski breaks World Cup drought in vital win
Read
Lewandowski breaks World Cup drought in vital win
-

Latest Stories

>