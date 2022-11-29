Suspended Onana shocked by Cameroon stance

The 26-year-old looks to have had his last involvement at Qatar 2022, with reports indicating he planned to catch a flight out of the country on Wednesday (AEDT).

Onana issued a statement in the wake of his shock demotion, which Cameroon team officials on Monday put down to undisclosed "disciplinary reasons". For his part, Onana denies behaving against the team's interests.

Coach Rigobert Song left the goalkeeper out against Serbia, preferring Devis Epassy for Tuesday's (AEDT) thrilling 3-3 World Cup draw.

Reports suggested Onana's omission came after a disagreement with Song over his playing style in the 1-0 loss against Switzerland, when he had the most touches outside the box by a goalkeeper ever recorded in a World Cup match (26).

Onana has denied that was the trigger, telling the Relevo website: "The game with the feet? No, there is nothing."

He issued a statement on Twitter, saying his suspension was tough to understand.

It read: "Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team's goals. l always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

"I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate.

"However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country. l extend all my strength to my team-mates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition.

"The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The nation first and forever."

Onana also said: "I'm fine. If it's fair or not it doesn't matter any more. The most important thing is that the country always wins and I wish them a lot of luck."

Cameroon faces Brazil in its last Group G game on Saturday, sitting two points behind second-placed Switzerland and needing to win to stand any hope of reaching the next phase.